Orioles designate Pache for assignment, put Westburg on the injured list with a broken hand

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have designated outfielder Cristian Pache for assignment, less than a week after acquiring him in a trade from Philadelphia. The Orioles activated outfielder Eloy Jiménez, left-hander Trevor Rogers and outfielder Austin Slater on Thursday after obtaining them in trades and recalled infielder Livan Soto from Triple-A Norfolk. Baltimore put All-Star infielder Jordan Westburg on the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Heston Kjerstad and left-hander Keegan Akin to Norfolk. Westburg broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s win over Toronto.

