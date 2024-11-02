Orioles decline $16.5 million option on Eloy Jiménez, who becomes a free agent

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles declined a $16.5 million option on outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jiménez, who becomes a free agent. Jiménez receives a $3 million buyout, completing a $43 million, six-year contract he agreed to with the Chicago White Sox. Baltimore acquired Jiménez from Chicago on July 30 for left-hander Trey McGough. Jiménez hit .232 with one homer and seven RBIs in 100 plate appearances for the Orioles, leaving his season average at .238 with six homers and 23 RBIs.

