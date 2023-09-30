Orioles closer Felix Bautista to have Tommy John surgery, agrees to $2 million, 2-year contract

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery next month and miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2024 season. The 28-year-old right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 26, one day after he was hurt during a game against the Colorado Rockies. General manager Mike Elias announced the planned surgery. Bautista also agreed to a $2 million, two-year contract. He would have been eligible for salary arbitration after the 2024 season.

