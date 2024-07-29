Orioles catcher James McCann shrugs off fastball to face, stays in game after being bloodied

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles catcher James McCann was struck in the face with a fastball and was treated for a severe nosebleed before staying in the game. The pitch was thrown by Toronto rookie Yariel Rodriguez, who was struggling with his control before unleashing a first-inning pitch with the bases loaded that hit McCann square in the face. Baltimore’s backup catcher immediately dropped to the ground. He was bleeding profusely when team head athletic trainer Brian Ebel began providing treatment at the plate. After several minutes, McCann was still bleeding and took a seat in the dugout. But after a pitching change, he came out of the dugout to take his place as a runner at first base.

