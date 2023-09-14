Orioles call up Kjerstad, Rays activate Margot before 4-game series between Tampa Bay and Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles called up outfielder Heston Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk hours before starting a huge series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles lead Tampa Bay by two games atop the AL East heading into this four-game set at Camden Yards. It’s the last time the two teams face each other in the 2023 regular season. Kjerstad was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. He’s the No. 24 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The Rays activated outfielder Manuel Margot.

