Orioles’ Bradish struck on foot by liner, leaves vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish left the game at Texas in the second inning of a scoreless game after being struck on the right foot by a line drive. Jonah Heim lined a 2-2 changeup back to the mound with runners on first and second and one out. The exit velocity measured at 104 mph. The ball struck Bradish on the outside of the foot as he was completing his follow-through. The ball rolled to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who tagged the base with the runners moving up. Reliever Danny Coulombo struck out Brad Miller to end the inning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.