Orioles-Blue Jays game is rained out, to be made up as part of a July 29 doubleheader

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
The tarp covers the field as the baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to weather, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Baltimore. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Monday, July 29. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed because of rain. The game was called about an hour before the scheduled start time Tuesday. It’s set to be made up as part of a July 29 doubleheader in Baltimore. The teams have a game scheduled Wednesday at 12:35 p.m., although rain is expected that day as well. The Orioles announced that scheduled starter Kyle Bradish will start Wednesday.

