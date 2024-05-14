Orioles-Blue Jays game is rained out, to be made up as part of a July 29 doubleheader

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed because of rain. The game was called about an hour before the scheduled start time Tuesday. It’s set to be made up as part of a July 29 doubleheader in Baltimore. The teams have a game scheduled Wednesday at 12:35 p.m., although rain is expected that day as well. The Orioles announced that scheduled starter Kyle Bradish will start Wednesday.

