Orioles add another starting pitcher, acquiring lefty Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have added another starting pitcher before the trade deadline. They acquired left-hander Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins for infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers. The 26-year-old Rogers was 2-9 with a 4.53 ERA this season for the Marlins. He joins a Baltimore rotation that already added Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay. The Orioles entered Tuesday night’s game against Toronto with a half-game lead in the AL East. But injuries to Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells left the team needing starting pitching help both this year and into the future.

