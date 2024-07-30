Orioles add another Philadelphia reliever, acquiring Gregory Soto from the Phillies

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have added another Philadelphia reliever. They obtained left-hander Gregory Soto from the Phillies on Tuesday for minor league pitchers Seth Johnson and Moisés Chace. The Orioles had already acquired Seranthony Domínguez from the Phillies on Friday. They also signed ex-Philadelphia closer Craig Kimbrel last offseason — and now they add Soto to their bullpen. The 29-year-old Soto went 2-4 with a 4.08 ERA for the Phillies this year. The Orioles also designated left-hander Cole Irvin for assignment and recalled catcher Blake Hunt from Triple-A Norfolk.

