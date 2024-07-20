Orioles active rookie Heston Kjerstad from concussion IL a week after 97 mph pitch hit his helmet

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baltimore Orioles rookie Heston Kjerstad has been activated from the seven-day concussion injured list. Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a 97 mph pitch from New York Yankees’ Clay Holmes in the July 12 game between the AL East rivals. Kjrestad went on the concussion IL the following day. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before Saturday’s game at Texas that Kjerstad went through a full workout Friday, then did early work Saturday. He was cleared by MLB and Orioles medical officials. Kjerstad was back in the starting lineup, batting fifth and playing right field. The Orioles optioned outfielder Kyle Stowers to Triple-A Norfolk.

