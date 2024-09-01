Orioles activate Zach Eflin, recall top prospect Coby Mayo

DENVER (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated right-hander Zach Eflin from the 15-day injured list, one of several moves the franchise made when teams were able to expand rosters to 28. He will start the finale of a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies. Eflin, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26, landed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation on Aug. 20, retroactive to Aug. 17. He is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts since joining the Orioles.

