Orioles activate RHP Givens off 15-day IL, option Irvin

TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles activated right-hander Mychal Givens off the 15-day injured list before Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Left-hander Cole Irvin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Givens had not pitched this season because of inflammation in his left knee. He went 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in six relief appearances with Double-A Bowie and Norfolk. The eight-year veteran signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Baltimore last December, rejoining the team he pitched for between 2015 and 2020.

