Orioles activate outfielder Cedric Mullins from injured list

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated outfielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list before their game against Seattle. Mullins has been out since late May because of a right groin strain. He is penciled into the starting lineup for Saturday, batting leadoff and playing center field. The Orioles also recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie and infielder Josh Lester to Norfolk. Mullins is hitting .263 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 13 steals. Despite being without him for more than three weeks, the Orioles still have the third-best record in the American League.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.