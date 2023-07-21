Orioles activate Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami 2 days after trade with Oakland

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles activated Shintaro Fujinami before their game at Tampa Bay, two days after acquiring the Japanese right-hander from Oakland for left-hander Easton Lucas. Fujinami signed a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Athletics in January after spending 10 years with the Hanshin Tigers. The deal has Fujinami going from the team with the worst record in baseball to one with the AL’s top mark. Fujinami went 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA in 34 games with Oakland. He began the season as a starter but was shifted to the bullpen in late April. Over his previous 17 appearances since June 2, he is 3-3 with a 3.28 ERA.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.