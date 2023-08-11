Orioles activate center fielder Cedric Mullins from 10-day IL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have activated center fielder Cedric Mullins from the 10-day injured list. Mullins had been sidelined for most of the past month with a right adductor groin strain. He was in the lineup in center and batting fifth for Friday’s opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Mullins was out from May 30 to June 24 with a right groin strain, and the issue cropped up again a few weeks later. Mullins returned to the IL on July 16. He’s hitting .269 with nine homers and 47 RBIs in 69 games. The AL-best Orioles have gone 15-9 since Mullins last played on July 15.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.