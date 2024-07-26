Orioles acquire right-handed starter Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay for 3 minor leaguers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring right-hander Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor leaguers. The AL East-leading Orioles are trying for their second straight division title, but they’ve had to work around season-ending injuries to starting pitchers Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells. The 30-year-old Eflin is 5-7 with a 4.09 ERA so far in 2024. Tampa Bay will pay Baltimore $1 million as part of the deal, covering the amount of the assignment bonus in Eflin’s contract. Tampa Bay receives outfielder Matthew Etzel, right-hander Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath from Baltimore’s deep farm system.

