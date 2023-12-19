Orioles acquire RHP Jonathan Heasley from Kansas City for minor league RHP Cesar Espinal

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired right-hander Jonathan Heasley from the Kansas City Royals for minor league righty Cesar Espinal. The 26-year-old Heasley made 12 relief appearances for the Royals last season, posting a 7.20 ERA. He made his big league debut in 2021. He’s 5-11 with a 5.45 ERA in 36 big league games, including 24 starts. The Orioles signed Espinal as an international free agent last year out of the Dominican Republic. He went 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in nine games at the rookie-league level in 2023.

