Orioles acquire reliever Yohan Ramírez from Mets for cash

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired right-handed reliever Yohan Ramírez from the New York Mets for cash. The 28-year-old Ramírez was 0-1 with an 11.81 ERA in three appearances this season for New York. The Mets designated him for assignment on Monday. For his career, Ramírez has a 4.31 ERA in 105 appearances over five seasons for Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Chicago White Sox and the Mets.

