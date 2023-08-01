Orioles acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and hold onto their top prospects

Baltimore has acquired right-hander Jack Flaherty from St. Louis in an effort to bolster a starting rotation that’s helped the Orioles take the lead in the AL East but now faces fatigue concerns heading into the stretch run. The Orioles have a low payroll and a wealth of prospects. They had a chance to be one of baseball’s most aggressive teams at the trade deadline. Ultimately, they held onto their most highly touted minor leaguers and are bringing in the 27-year-old Flaherty. The Orioles gave up infielder César Prieto, left-hander Drew Rom and right-hander Zack Showalter for Flaherty. Baltimore did not part with any of its eight prospects ranked in baseball’s top 100.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.