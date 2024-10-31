Orioles acquire Daz Cameron from the Athletics for cash; the OF hit .200 last season for the A’s

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired outfielder Daz Cameron from the Athletics for cash. Cameron hit .200 in 66 games with the A’s last season. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training with the Orioles in 2023 and spent that season with Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. The Orioles also announced that outfielder Daniel Johnson and right-hander Burch Smith elected free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment to Norfolk.

