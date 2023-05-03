Orioles acquire catcher Luis Torrens from Cubs for cash

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs for cash. The 27-year-old Torrens hit .250 in 13 games for the Cubs this season. He signed with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. He previously played for Seattle and San Diego. The Orioles designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment. Torrens has hit .227 in 266 major league games, with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs.

