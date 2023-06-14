Original Golden Knights key part of Vegas’ Stanley Cup run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy has been the Golden Knights’ coach for only a year, but he knows full well the history of the Misfits. So in the game that would win the Stanley Cup for Vegas, Cassidy started five of the original Knights and sent the sixth one in for the second shift of Tuesday’s 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. The dozen Knights were on the 2017-18 team that dubbed itself the Golden Misfits because it was a collection of players from all over the NHL.

