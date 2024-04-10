Organizers of first US women’s professional rugby league hope to launch inaugural season in 2025

FILE - Seraphine Okemba, foreground, of France is tackled as Samantha Sullivan of the United States fights for the ball during the women semifinal match in the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, Sunday, April 7, 2024. The first women's professional rugby league in the United States is targeting 2025 for its start with six to eight 30-player teams, organizers announced Wednesday, April 10 2024. Women's Elite Rugby said in a news release that its plan calls for private investors to provide funding for salaries and full-time front office staff. Locations for teams have not been determined. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Louise Delmotte]

The first women’s professional rugby league in the United States is targeting 2025 for its start with six to eight 30-player teams. Women’s Elite Rugby said in a news release that its plans call for private investors to provide funding for salaries and full-time front office staff. Locations for teams are still being determined. The WER president is Jessica Hammond-Graf. She said the WER expects to build off the success of the amateur Women’s Premier League.

