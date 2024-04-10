Organizers of first US women’s professional rugby league hope to launch inaugural season in 2025

The first women’s professional rugby league in the United States is targeting 2025 for its start with six to eight 30-player teams. Women’s Elite Rugby said in a news release that its plans call for private investors to provide funding for salaries and full-time front office staff. Locations for teams are still being determined. The WER president is Jessica Hammond-Graf. She said the WER expects to build off the success of the amateur Women’s Premier League.

