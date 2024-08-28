Organizers of automated draw for new Champions League format insist it will be safe from hackers

MONACO (AP) — Organizers of the new-style Champions League draw that relies on a software program say it will be fast and safe from hackers. UEFA hired a specialist technology firm that will help create match pairings on Thursday in Monaco. The Champions League now starts with a 36-team, single-league format replacing the traditional group stage which could be drawn manually with balls picked from bowls. David Gill of English software firm AE Live says “We have taken all steps we possibly can to make it as safe and secure as possible.” UEFA competitions director Giorgio Marchetti says “people can trust us.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.