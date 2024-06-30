Orellano’s goal leads Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Dallas in MLS

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Luca Orellano scored the only goal of the match and FC Cincinnati defeated FC Dallas 1-0. Early in the second half, Orellano brought the ball up the right side, then cut to the middle at the top of the box before blasting a shot past Dallas keeper Maarten Paes. The goal stood up as Cincinnati limited Dallas FC’s scoring chances. Dallas attempted 16 shots, with only two shots on goal. Roman Celentano made two saves for Cincinnati and Paes had one for Dallas.

