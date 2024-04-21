Orellano, Acosta rally Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Luca Orellano scored the first goal of his career with an assist from Luciano Acosta and Acosta added the go-ahead score two minutes later as FC Cincinnati rallied for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. Neither team scored until Thiago Almada used an assist from Edwin Mosquero in the 59th minute to find the net for the second time this season and give Atlanta United (3-3-2) the lead. Orellano, a 24-year-old rookie forward, took a pass from Acosta and scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute. Acosta gave Cincinnati (4-2-3) the lead in the 64th.

