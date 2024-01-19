O’Reilly, Predators grind out 2-1 win to hand reeling Kings 10th loss in 11 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a power-play goal and an assist, Gustav Nyquist also scored and the Nashville Predators beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. Roman Josi had an assist for the fifth straight game and Juuse Saros made 33 saves as the Predators won for the third time in four games. Drew Doughty scored and David Rittich made 31 saves for the Kings, who lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Before the game, Kings general manager Rob Blake gave coach Todd McLellan a vote of confidence amid the team’s slump.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.