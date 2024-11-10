Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel breaks Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel’s touchdown pass to Gernorris Wilson early in the second half of Oregon’s game against Maryland broke Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns. The 3-yard scoring pass on saturday gave Gabriel 179 total touchdowns for his career. Keenum set the previous record for touchdowns responsible for — 155 in the air and 23 rushing— at Houston from 2007-11. Gabriel matched Keenum’s record with a 9-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson at the end of the first half against the Terrapins.

