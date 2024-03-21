Oregon’s Couisnard drops 40 points on old school in 87-73 March Madness win over South Carolina

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored a career-high 40 points to haunt South Carolina — his former school — while leading Oregon to a 87-73 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region on Thursday. Couisnard spent three years at South Carolina before transferring following the 2022 season. He made five 3-pointers and went 14 of 22 from the field to pace the 11th-seeded Ducks. Oregon advanced to the second round to face No. 3 seed Creighton. That matchup will have a family feel as it will reunite Ducks coach Dana Altman and Creighton, where he spent 16 years and built the Nebraska school into one of the nation’s best maid-major programs. The Ducks improved to 8-0 in first-round NCAA Tournament games under him.

