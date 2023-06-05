Oregon tops Xavier 11-2 to win Nashville Regional, reach super regionals for 1st time in 11 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Cowley hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as Oregon beat Xavier for the second time in three games, 11-2 to win the Nashville Regional and earn its first berth in the super regionals in 11 years. The Ducks (40-20) were in their third straight regional tournament as the No. 2 seed.

