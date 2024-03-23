Oregon State’s Raegan Beers injures ankle in third-seeded Beavers’ win over Eastern Washington

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State star Raegan Beers hurt her right ankle at the end of the third quarter of the Beavers’ first-round victory over No. 14 Eastern Washington. Beers averaged a double-double for the third-seeded Beavers this season. Beers was all smiles after the game and hoping to join practice Saturday. Beers fell to the court crying and clutching her ankle. The 6-foot-4 forward was able to stand on her own but limped to the locker room. She later returned to the bench.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.