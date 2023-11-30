Oregon State’s Damien Martinez arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants

By The Associated Press
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) is brought down by Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Ylen]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Corvallis police says Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor. Police say Martinez was also accused of reckless driving and reckless endangerment, and he was cited for being a minor in possession of marijuana. Police say the 19-year-old Martinez ran a red light in Corvallis, which prompted a traffic stop. He was given a court date and cited before his release.

