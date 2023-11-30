Oregon State’s Damien Martinez arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Corvallis police says Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor. Police say Martinez was also accused of reckless driving and reckless endangerment, and he was cited for being a minor in possession of marijuana. Police say the 19-year-old Martinez ran a red light in Corvallis, which prompted a traffic stop. He was given a court date and cited before his release.

