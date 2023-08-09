Oregon State, Washington State ponder next moves after getting left out of college reshuffling

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Washington State and Oregon State appear to be the big losers in the destabilization of the Pac-12 that’s bordering on complete collapse. They are the leftovers now stuck searching for a landing spot. While Washington and Oregon are headed to the Big Ten, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are bound for the Big 12 and Stanford and California are flirting with a bicoastal association with the ACC, the Cougars and Beavers are still trying to find their own stable ground. Oregon State unveiled the renovations to Reser Stadium, and while athletic director Scott Barnes tried to keep the focus on the $160 million in improvements there remains major questions about the Beavers’ future.

