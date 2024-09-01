Oregon State relies on ground game in 38-15 victory over Idaho State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson each ran for over 150 yards and combined for four rushing touchdowns as Oregon State relied on its ground game in a 38-15 victory over Idaho State. Griffin, who played for Oregon State in 2022 and returned to Corvallis after spending last season with Ole Miss, shined in his return despite losing a first quarter fumble. He had 160 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Hankerson gained 155 yards on 24 attempts with two scores. The Beavers amassed 379 yards rushing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.