Oregon State RB Damien Martinez among players entering transfer portal as spring window opens

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, Miami running back Henry Parrish and Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes entered the transfer portal as the 14-day spring window opened for college football players. Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor was back in the portal and expected to return to Alabama after leaving the Crimson Tide and briefly transferring to Iowa following the retirement for coach Nick Saban. Martinez was the most high-profile player to make his intent to transfer official. The all-Pac-12 player publicly indicated he planned to enter the portal last week.

