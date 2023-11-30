Oregon State QB Uiagalelei enters portal. UCLA QB Moore, NC State QB Morris reveal transfer plans

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and his former high school and college teammate in Clemson receiver Beaux Collins announced plans to enter the transfer portal as did UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore. It’s Uiagalelei’s second straight season looking for a new program after leaving the Tigers for the Beavers last offseason. Morris’ announcement comes less than a month after he opted out for the rest of the season to preserve his redshirt option despite being the starter. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Moore is a former five-star recruit who struggled in nine games for the Bruins.

