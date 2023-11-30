Oregon State QB Uiagalelei, Clemson WR Collins, NC State QB Morris declare plans for transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, his former high school and college teammate in Clemson receiver Beaux Collins and North Carolina State quarterback MJ Morris all say they will enter the transfer portal. It’s Uiagalelei’s second straight season looking for a new program after leaving the Tigers for the Beavers last offseason. Morris’ announcement comes less than a month after he opted out for the rest of the season to preserve his redshirt option despite being the starter. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Clemson receiver Collins also announced plans to finish his college career elsewhere.

