Oregon State-LSU regional game postponed by inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The NCAA tournament baseball game between Oregon State and LSU scheduled for Saturday night in the Baton Rouge Regional has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time.A lightning storm near the regional site delayed the elimination game between Tulane and Sam Houston in the seventh inning with Sam Houston leading 7-2. That game was delayed by more than three hours and it was unsure when it might resume. The delay lasted long enough to ensure that the Oregon State-LSU winner’s bracket game would not be able to start before the NCAA-mandated deadline of 11 p.m. local time.

