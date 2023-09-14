Oregon State host San Diego State in final tune-up conference play

Oregon State has a six-game winning streak dating back to last season, the team’s longest since 2013. The No. 16 Beavers also have won five straight at home. Oregon State routed San Jose State and UC Davis to open the season. San Diego State opened the season with three straight home games for the first time since 1967. The Aztecs are coming off a 35-10 loss to UCLA last weekend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.