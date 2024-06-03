Oregon State finishes off rain-delayed 11-6 victory over UC Irvine to win Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Elijah Hainline hit a three-run home run to spark a five-run second inning and No. 15 national seed Oregon State pulled away to beat UC Irvine 11-6, winning the rain-delayed Corvallis Regional and grabbing a spot in the super regionals. Oregon State (45-14) had to wait a day to advance after the game was suspended Sunday night with the Beavers leading 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Oregon State hits the road to take on No. 2 national seed Kentucky in the best-of-three Lexington Super Regional, beginning Friday or Saturday.

