Oregon State beats Stanford 85-73 behind Pope’s 30 points, gets first road win and ends 7-game skid

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 30 points and Oregon State beat Stanford 85-73, ending a seven-game losing streak and getting its first road win of the season. Michael Rataj scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Oregon State (12-16, 4-13 Pac-12), which entered the game on an 11-game road losing streak. Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points for Oregon State. Maxime Raynaud scored 29 points for Stanford (12-15, 7-10). Spencer Jones hit his second of three from deep to become Stanford’s all-time 3-point leader.

