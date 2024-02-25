Oregon State beats Stanford 85-73 behind Pope’s 30 points, gets first road win and ends 7-game skid

By The Associated Press
Oregon State guard Jordan Pope (0) is defended by Stanford forward Brandon Angel (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nic Coury]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 30 points and Oregon State beat Stanford 85-73, ending a seven-game losing streak and getting its first road win of the season. Michael Rataj scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Oregon State (12-16, 4-13 Pac-12), which entered the game on an 11-game road losing streak. Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points for Oregon State.  Maxime Raynaud scored 29 points for Stanford (12-15, 7-10).  Spencer Jones hit his second of three from deep to become Stanford’s all-time 3-point leader.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.