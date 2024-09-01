Oregon State and Washington State open a Pac-12 season unlike any other

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The branding on their fields still reads Pac-12, but Oregon State and Washington State opened a surreal 2024 season as the conference’s last two teams. It is the first season of college football’s new look after last summer’s collapse of the so-called Conference of Champions in realignment. On Saturday, the change was mostly apparent for viewers at home, with the season openers for both teams broadcast nationally on the CW television network. In the past, those two early games would have likely aired regionally on the Pac-12 networks.

