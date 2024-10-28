Oregon State and Washington State hoops cozy up to WCC for now ahead of Pac-12 rebuild

Oregon State and Washington State are the two Pac-12 leftovers after the defection that scattered 10 schools elsewhere. Both schools stuck together to preserve what little remained of the Pac-12. They are using $50 million in exit fees from their former conference cohorts to begin the rebuild. They will play as affiliate members of the WCC the next two seasons and be eligible to compete for the men’s and women’s titles. Then it’s back full time to the Pac-12 with five Mountain West schools joining them. Gonzaga leaves the WCC that year and compete in all sports but football.

