Oregon State and Washington State face uncertainty in what’s left of the Pac-12

The Pac-12 is now the Pac-2. Oregon State and Washington State became the last two teams remaining in the conference after Stanford and California announced they are bolting for the ACC next year. The Beavers and Cougars have been searching for a new home, with speculation they may join the Mountain West. As current members of a Power Five conference, that move stings a bit. But the reality is both schools are in more rural college towns and have smaller media markets.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.