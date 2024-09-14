Oregon State AD says the new Pac-12 will look to add new schools quickly

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes says the newly rebuilt Pac-12 will look to add at least two more teams for 2026 as quickly as possible. The Conference of Champions, which collapsed with the departure of 10 of its teams, announced on Thursday a new incarnation with four teams from the Mountain West joining Oregon State and Washington. The revived Pac-12, with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, will launch in 2026. But the league needs to have at least eight teams to qualify as a conference under NCAA rules.

