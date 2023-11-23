Oregon State AD says keeping coach Jonathan Smith is top priority

With Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith’s name being bandied about in connection with coaching vacancies, Beavers athletic director Scott Barnes said his top priority is retaining him. Barnes released a statement on Wednesday as speculation grew about Smith’s future with the Beavers. The speculation coincides with uncertainty about the Pac-12 going forward. Oregon State and Washington State are the lone remaining teams left in the conference after the other 10 teams bolted in realignment.

