Oregon State AD Barnes released from hospital after 4 days

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes has been released from the hospital where he had been receiving care since having a serious medical event while attending an award ceremony at Fresno State last weekend. The 60-year-old Barnes had been treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California, since Saturday night. He had been moved out of the intensive care unit to cardio recovery on Tuesday. Barnes is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award. He has been athletic director at Oregon State since 2016.

