Oregon State AD Barnes moved from ICU to cardio recovery

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes has been moved from intensive care to cardio recovery after a serious medical event while attending an award ceremony at Fresno State on Saturday night. The 60-year-old Barnes was being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California. Oregon State announced Tuesday night that he had been moved from the ICU. Barnes issued a statement thanking the Oregon State community for an outpouring of support.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.