Oregon State AD Barnes hospitalized in stable condition

Oregon State says athletic director Scott Barnes is in stable condition after experiencing what the school called medical event while attending an awards ceremony at Fresno State. Barnes is being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California. Oregon State provided no other details. The 60-year-old is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award Saturday night. He has been the athletic director at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stints as AD at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

