Oregon St. women pull off Pac-12 opening upset of USC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raegan Beers scored 18 points making 8 of 9 foul shots and Adlee Blacklock scored 15 and No. 11-seed Oregon State upset sixth-seed USC 56-48 in an opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Oregon State outscored USC 21-5 in the final 6:53 and made all eight of its final foul shots at the end to secure the win. Kadi Sissoko scored 16 points for USC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.